ITI receives work order worth Rs 432.97 cr

ITI received a Work Order from TANFINET (Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation) (A Govt. of Tamil Nadu Undertaking) regarding BharatNet Phase-II in Tamil Nadu for Package D. The value of the contract is Rs. 432.97 crore and has to be implemented within a time period of 360 days, followed by three years for Operations & Maintenance from the date of 'Project Go-Live' in accordance with the delivery schedules.

The scope of work of includes Planning, Survey, Supply, Installation, Commissioning, Testing, End-to-End Integration, Operation & Maintenance of Optical Fibre Network (OFN), and Electronics for Broadband connectivity under BharatNet Phase- II in Tamil Nadu for Package D. As part of this Package, ITI Limited will be covering 10 districts/ 109 blocks/ 3103 Gram Panchayats/ 845 Revenue villages across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu state providing a minimum of 1 Gbps bandwidth service.

The Package also includes radio connectivity for Gram Panchayats that cannot be connected through fiber, implementation of horizontal connectivity to government premises, schools, and primary health centres (PHCs). Around 15000 kms of fiber cable will be laid, that includes underground and aerial fiber to connect Gram Panchayats with blocks, district centers, and state headquarter.

ITI has vast experience in executing OFN work around India, and is already successfully executing OFN works worth around Rs. 4500 crore in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. ITI is the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for MahaNet-I (BharatNet Phase II) in Maharashtra. In Gujarat, ITI is executing two packages of BharatNet Phase II, for Gujarat Fiber Grid Network (GFGNL).

