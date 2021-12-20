Cipla receives USFDA final approval for Lanreotide Injection

Cipla announced that it has received final approval for its Lanreotide Injection, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The FDA approval was based on a New Drug Application (NDA) submitted under the 505(b)(2) filing pathway.

Lanreotide Injection is supplied in 60 mg/0.2 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, and 120 mg/0.5 mL singledose pre-filled syringes.

It is indicated for the treatment of patients with Acromegaly and Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs).

The active ingredient, route of administration and strengths are the same as SOMATULINE DEPOT, from Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Inc. According to IQVIA, SOMATULINE DEPOT had US sales of approximately $867M for the 12-month period ending October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)