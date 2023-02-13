ITI reports standalone net loss of Rs 87.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 86.68% to Rs 256.35 crore

Net Loss of ITI reported to Rs 87.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 92.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 86.68% to Rs 256.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 137.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

