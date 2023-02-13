Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 122.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 34.94 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 122.22% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 34.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.9427.249.075.623.691.893.281.382.401.08

