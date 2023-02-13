JUST IN
Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 122.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 34.94 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 122.22% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 34.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.9427.24 28 OPM %9.075.62 -PBDT3.691.89 95 PBT3.281.38 138 NP2.401.08 122

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:52 IST

