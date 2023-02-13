JUST IN
FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.18% to Rs 1462.83 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures declined 70.68% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 1462.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1098.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1462.831098.36 33 OPM %5.346.28 -PBDT63.3762.10 2 PBT12.6736.98 -66 NP8.1927.93 -71

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:50 IST

