FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.18% to Rs 1462.83 crore

Net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures declined 70.68% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.18% to Rs 1462.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1098.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1462.831098.365.346.2863.3762.1012.6736.988.1927.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)