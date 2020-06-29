Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.28% to Rs 0.72 croreNet Loss of Iykot Hitech Toolroom reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.28% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.16% to Rs 7.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.721.13 -36 7.138.82 -19 OPM %-40.28-13.27 -0.708.62 - PBDT-0.22-0.13 -69 0.120.80 -85 PBT-0.26-0.17 -53 -0.050.62 PL NP-0.26-0.17 -53 -0.070.44 PL
