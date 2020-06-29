Navkar Corporation standalone net profit declines 14.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.80% to Rs 155.85 croreNet profit of Navkar Corporation declined 14.43% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.80% to Rs 155.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 130.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.22% to Rs 45.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 567.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales155.85130.09 20 567.10482.58 18 OPM %23.5929.23 -29.3231.62 - PBDT24.7225.63 -4 119.51108.72 10 PBT14.7015.85 -7 77.4168.71 13 NP8.7210.19 -14 45.3152.82 -14
