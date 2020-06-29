Navkar Corporation standalone net profit declines 14.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.80% to Rs 155.85 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation declined 14.43% to Rs 8.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.80% to Rs 155.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 130.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.22% to Rs 45.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 52.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.51% to Rs 567.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 482.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

