Coal India Q4 PAT falls marginally to Rs 4,589 cr

On a consolidated basis, the state-run coal major's net profit slipped 0.79% to Rs 4,588.96 crore on 4.24% decrease in sales to Rs 24,510.80 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax skid 13.98% to Rs 6,406.12 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 7,447.40 crore in Q4 FY20.

Consolidated coal production (raw coal) fell 4.81% to 203.42 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY21 as against 213.71 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY20. Offtake (raw coal) rose 0.34% to 164.89 MT in Q4 FY21 as against 164.33 MT in Q4 FY20.

The company sold 165.19 MT of coal worth Rs 24,510.80 crore in Q4 March 2021. The average realization stood at Rs 1,483.79 per tonne.

During the financial year, Coal India's consolidated net profit dropped 23.94% to Rs 12,702.17 crore on 7.45% decrease in sales to Rs 82,710.32 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the FY 2020-21, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India fell 0.35% to Rs 158.75 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 157.55 to Rs 162 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)