Sobha Ltd Spurts 1.94%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.23%

Sobha Ltd gained 1.94% today to trade at Rs 510.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.23% to quote at 2838.45. The index is up 18.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.74% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 1.67% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 84.49 % over last one year compared to the 58.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 14.58% over last one month compared to 18.82% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 8.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1134 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25081 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 548 on 13 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 197.2 on 12 Jun 2020.

