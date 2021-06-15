Adani Transmission Ltd Slides 5%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 26.05% over last one month compared to 11.86% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 8.41% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 1441.4. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.29% to quote at 2956.55. The index is up 11.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd decreased 4.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 95.91 % over last one year compared to the 59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 26.05% over last one month compared to 11.86% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 8.41% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25347 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1647.7 on 07 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190.25 on 12 Jun 2020.

