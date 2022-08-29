Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals grants 4.70 lakh stock options

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has approved the grant of 4,70,000 employee stock options under Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited Employees Stock Option Plan, 2022 at an exercise price of Rs. 235 per option.

The said options, which are convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each, will vest in 4 equal annual tranches commencing from the first anniversary of the grant.

