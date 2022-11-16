Jain Farms Palm Oil standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.31% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Jain Farms Palm Oil rose 385.71% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.31% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.110.78 42 OPM %62.1619.23 -PBDT0.690.15 360 PBT0.680.14 386 NP0.680.14 386
