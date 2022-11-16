Jain Farms Palm Oil standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.31% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Jain Farms Palm Oil rose 385.71% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.31% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.110.7862.1619.230.690.150.680.140.680.14

