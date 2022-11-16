JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dhanada Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Libas Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 31.11% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jain Farms Palm Oil standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.31% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Jain Farms Palm Oil rose 385.71% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.31% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.110.78 42 OPM %62.1619.23 -PBDT0.690.15 360 PBT0.680.14 386 NP0.680.14 386

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU