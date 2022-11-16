Genesis Finance Company standalone net profit rises 48.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 7.42 crore

Net profit of Genesis Finance Company rose 48.57% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.426.0086.5266.004.873.344.823.273.642.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)