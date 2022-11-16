Genesis Finance Company standalone net profit rises 48.57% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 7.42 croreNet profit of Genesis Finance Company rose 48.57% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.426.00 24 OPM %86.5266.00 -PBDT4.873.34 46 PBT4.823.27 47 NP3.642.45 49
