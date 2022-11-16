Saanvi Advisors standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Saanvi Advisors rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-250.00-200.00 -PBDT0.150.11 36 PBT0.150.11 36 NP0.110.10 10
