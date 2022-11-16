Parag Fans & Cooling Systems standalone net profit declines 42.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.86% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems declined 42.42% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.582.8022.4829.640.410.690.380.660.380.66

