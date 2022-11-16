JUST IN
Dhanada Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Parag Fans & Cooling Systems standalone net profit declines 42.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.86% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems declined 42.42% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.582.80 -8 OPM %22.4829.64 -PBDT0.410.69 -41 PBT0.380.66 -42 NP0.380.66 -42

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:07 IST

