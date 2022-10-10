Jaiprakash Associates jumps on plan to divest cement biz

Jaiprakash Associates spurted 5.79% to Rs 11.32 after the company said its board decided to divest significant cement business.

Jaiprakash Associates announced, "with a view to give thrust to the ongoing efforts of the Company to reduce its debt, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, the 10th October, 2022, have, inter-alia, decided to divest Company's significant Cement business."

Jaypee Group is a diversified infrastructure conglomerate with business interests in engineering & construction, cement, power, real estate, expressways, fertilizer, hospitality, healthcare, sports, information technology.

On a consolidated basis, Jaiprakash Associates reported net loss of Rs 376.07 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 289.69 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 23.95% to Rs 1839.76 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

