Anup Engineering appoints Reginaldo Dsouza as CEO

The Anup Engineering said that Reginaldo Dsouza will replace Rishi Roop Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 8 October 2022.

The company said that based on the recommendation of the nomination & remuneration committee, the board of directors of the company approved the appointment of Reginaldo Dsouza as chief executive officer of the company.

Reginaldo Dsouza in his career spanning 25 years has held multiple roles at Godrej and Boyce manufacturing company. In his last role, he was leading the sales and marketing, estimations and IT functions for the business.

The Anup Engineering caters to wide range of process industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, LNG, fertilizers, chemicals/ pharmaceuticals, power, water, paper & pulp and aerospace with its extensive product range of heat exchangers, reactors, pressure vessels, columns & towers, industrial centrifuges & formed components.

The company reported a 34.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.16 crore on a 0.4% decline in net sales to Rs 51.79 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip rose 1.38% to end at Rs 895.70 on Friday.

