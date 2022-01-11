Jaiprakash Power spurts 44% in four days

Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 9.78% to Rs 10.21, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures have jumped 44.01% in four trading sessions.

In the past one year, the stock has surged 212.54% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.89% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 82.90. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 7.96, 7 and 6.19, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported net loss of Rs 1.42 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 44.81 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 15.80% to Rs 901.91 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures, a part of the Jaypee Group, plans, develops, implements and operates power projects in India. It currently operates the largest hydroelectric power plant in the private sector in India.

