Asahi India Glass jumps 20% in three days

Asahi India Glass rose 5.28% to Rs 580.50, extending gains for the third trading session.

Shares of Asahi India Glass have jumped 19.80% in three trading sessions.

In the past one year, the stock has surged 100% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.98% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 73.93. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 503.70, 489.81 and 482.52, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 117.59% to Rs 81.14 crore on 25.37% rise in net sales to Rs 795.03 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Asahi India Glass (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and architectural glass segments. It commands over 70% share in the Indian automotive glass market.

