RPSG Ventures gains on fund raising proposal

RPSG Ventures rose 1.74% to Rs 770.40 after the company said that its board will consider fund raising proposal on 13 January 2022.

The funds would be raised via issue of one or more instruments/ securities including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue on a private placement basis to promoter/promoter group or any other investor, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof including determination of issue price as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company.

RPSG Ventures was incorporated on 7 February 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC, a flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The company was incorporated with the objective of engaging in the fields of information technology, business process outsourcing and such other ventures.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.03% to Rs 12.87 crore on a 22.06% increase in sales to Rs 1599.39 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

