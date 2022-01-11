Greaves Cotton Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd and BASF India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 January 2022.

Just Dial Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd and BASF India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 January 2022.

Greaves Cotton Ltd spiked 11.23% to Rs 232.8 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd soared 10.12% to Rs 892.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37527 shares in the past one month.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd surged 10.02% to Rs 425. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59452 shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd gained 8.23% to Rs 333.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25423 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd rose 7.86% to Rs 3190.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3148 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)