Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Spurts 4.95%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.54%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gained 4.95% today to trade at Rs 1.06. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.54% to quote at 1526.21. The index is up 5.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rattanindia Power Ltd increased 4.41% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd added 4.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 21.25 % over last one year compared to the 14.54% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added 47.22% over last one month compared to 5.44% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 8.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 53054 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2.55 on 04 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.54 on 26 Mar 2020.

