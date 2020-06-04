VST Tillers posts strong monthly sales in May

V.S.T Tillers Tractors said its total sales rose 22.96% to 2,383 units in May 2020 as against 4,815 units in May 2019.

The company announced its sales numbers for the month of May 2020 after market hours yesterday, 3 June 2020. Shares of V.S.T Tillers Tractors gained 0.03% to close at Rs 1,103.45 on 3 June 2020.

Sale of power tillers rose 24.02% to 1,750 units in May 2020 as compared to 1,411 units reported in May 2019. Sale of tractors rose 20.11% to 633 units in May 2020 as against 527 units in the same period last year.

V.S.T Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

