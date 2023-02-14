Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 217.97 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 14.30% to Rs 1201.05 croreNet loss of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 217.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 106.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.30% to Rs 1201.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1401.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1201.051401.44 -14 OPM %0.8226.01 -PBDT-120.51279.71 PL PBT-237.65158.42 PL NP-217.97106.83 PL
