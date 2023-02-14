Accel consolidated net profit declines 33.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.03% to Rs 41.07 crore

Net profit of Accel declined 33.08% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.03% to Rs 41.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.41.0729.5414.2913.004.374.462.492.901.742.60

