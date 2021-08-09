Japan Market closed for Mountain Day holiday

Japan stock market closed on Monday, 09 August 2021, for Mountain Day holiday.

Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher on Monday, 09 August 2021, with indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland posting gains, as investors were optimistic about a faster pace of the global economic recovery on better than expected US jobs data.

However, the upside was limited amid continued concerns about the rapid spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in the region. Markets in Japan and Singapore are closed for public holidays.

