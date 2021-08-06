Australia ASX200 closes at record high

The Australian share market finished session at a record high on Friday, 06 August 2021, as risk sentiments boosted by Afterpay and a strong set of results from News Corp. Meanwhile, sentiments also lifted up after the Reserve Bank of Australia decided against pushing back tapering of its bond purchases from September, saying fiscal stimulus was a more appropriate tool to deal with coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 27.27 points, or 0.36%, to 7,538.42. The broader All Ordinaries increased 26.88 points, or 0.35%, to 7,806.48.

Total 8 of 11 S&P/ASX 200 Index sectors advanced, with information technology, industrials, energy, healthcare, and financial stocks being notable gainers, while materials and utilities stocks were notable losers.

Merger and acquisition activity was a significant factor, namely Square's impending acquisition of buy now, pay later firm Afterpay.

The company added another 5.5% to its share price to close at A$132.15

News Corp's shares rose 7.9% to a record high A$35.20 on the back of stellar full-year results.

Materials stocks declined, with BHP down 2% as its board approved $544 million in capital expenditure to execute the Shenzi North oil project in the U. S. Gulf of Mexico. Fortescue Metals Group, Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto fell between 1% and 1.6% as iron ore prices plunged over fears of further output restrictions at steel mills in China.

