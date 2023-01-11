Japan Market extends gain

Japan share market finished session in positive territory on Wednesday, 11 January 2023, extending winning streak to 4th day, on easing fears over the U. S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary policy and earnings announcement from robot maker Yasukawa Electric which noted improving supply chain conditions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 270.44 points, or 1.03%, to finish at 26,446.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 20.37 points, or 1.08%, to 1,901.25.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan's Leading Index Drops To 97.6 In November-Japan's leading index decreased in November to the lowest level in nearly two years, preliminary figures of a survey by the Cabinet Office showed. The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 97.6 in November from 98.6 in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest score since December 2020, when it was 96.5.

The coincident index, which measures the current economic situation, also weakened to a 6-month low of 99.1 in November from 99.6 in the previous month. At the same time, the lagging index improved to 100.9 in November from 99.2 in the preceding month.

BoJ Public Survey Says 32.5% Expect Prices To Go Up Significantly One Year From Now- According to Bank of Japan's December Survey on the General Public's Views and Behavior, 32.5% of respondents expect prices will go up significantly one year from now, up from September's survey of 28.9%.

Those expecting prices to go up slightly dropped to 52.5%, down from 56.8%. Together, those expecting prices to go up dropped to 85.0%, down slightly from 85.7%. Only 2.4% expects prices to go down.

Regarding economic condition one year from now, those expecting improvement dropped to 9.1%, down from 10.5%. Those expecting unchanged dropped to 44.4%, down from 46.0%. Those expect worsening conditions rose to 46.2%, up from 42.9%. DI dropped to -37.1, down from -32.4.

CURRENCY NEWS: The yen was around upper-132 zone against the U. S. dollar in Asian trade on Wednesday. The yen stood at 132.68 against US dollar, up by 0.31% from previous day close of 132.66, after trading in the range between 132.07-132.74.

