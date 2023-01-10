Singapore Market ends in red

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 42.76 points, or 1.29%, to 3,262.91 after trading between 3,258.70 and 3,305.56. Volume was 989.85 million shares worth S$1.16 billion changed hands.
There were 233 gainers and 266 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Jardine Cycle & Carriage which rose 2.04% to S$28.51, while the bottom performing stock was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, falling 1.44% to S$2.73.
The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank was down 1.86% to S$30.10, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell1.26% to S$12.54 and DBS was down 1.96% to S$34.56.
