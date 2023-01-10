Singapore Market ends in red

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Tuesday, 10 January 2023, as profit booking triggered on following the mixed trading across key Asian markets, and caution ahead of US Fed Chair Jeremy Powell's speech later in the day for more clues on the rate-hike trajectory.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 42.76 points, or 1.29%, to 3,262.91 after trading between 3,258.70 and 3,305.56. Volume was 989.85 million shares worth S$1.16 billion changed hands.

There were 233 gainers and 266 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Jardine Cycle & Carriage which rose 2.04% to S$28.51, while the bottom performing stock was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, falling 1.44% to S$2.73.

The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank was down 1.86% to S$30.10, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell1.26% to S$12.54 and DBS was down 1.96% to S$34.56.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

