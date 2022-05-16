Japan Market extends gain on firm offshore lead

Japan share market finished higher for second straight session higher on Monday, 16 May 2022, as investor sentiment improved on tracking positive lead from Wall Street last Friday.
However, market gains were capped as shockingly weak China's economic data fuelled slowdown worries.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 119.40 points, or 0.45%, to 26,547.05.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 0.94 point, or 0.05%, to 1,863.26.
Precision parts maker NTN Corp topped the gainers list to climb as much as 11.7% while nonferrous metals manufacturer Dowa Holdings fell more than 13%.
In economic news, producer prices surged an annual 10% in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday, up from the upwardly revised 9.7% increase in the previous month.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar rose back to levels above 129.30 yen in Tokyo trading on Monday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 129.36-36 yen, up from 128.80-81 yen at the same time on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU