Japan Market gains 0.48%

Japan share market finished higher for the fourth straight trading session on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, on tracking gains in Wall Street overnight, with shares in brokerage houses, materials, and semiconductor-related issues being notable gainers and helped to offset losses in shipping, pulp & paper and agriculture-related stocks.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 12.77 points, or 0.48%, to 28,553.98. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 6.48 points, or 0.34%, to 1,919.52.

Volume turnover stood at 992 million shares worth 2,203.91 billion yen.

Total 19 sub-indexes of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange were up, with Securities & Commodities Futures, Iron & Steel, Electric Appliances, Nonferrous Metals, and Information & Communication sectors being notable gainers, while Marine Transportation, Pulp & Paper, and Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry sectors were notable losers.

CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 89.582 lower than levels above 90 seen recently. The Japanese yen traded at 108.76 per dollar, stronger than levels around 108.9 against the greenback seen yesterday.

