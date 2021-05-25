US Stocks close higher

The US stock market finished session higher on Monday, 24 May 2021, as risk sentiments improved on after the US Federal Reserve officials quell concerns about inflation and fears of monetary tightening by central banks.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 186.14 points, or 0.54%, to 34,394. The S&P 500 index increased 41.19 points, or 0.99%, at 4,197. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 190.18 points, or 1.41%, to 13,661.

Total 10 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors closed down, with communication services (up 1.84%), information technology (up 1.76%), real estate (up 1.06%), consumer discretionary (up 1.02%), energy (up 0.99%), and materials (up 0.84%) sectors being notable gainers.

Inflation concerns eased on expectations that President Joe Biden may need to settle for Congress agreeing to a smaller infrastructure package. On Friday the White House pared down the President's US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal to US$1.7 trillion.

US longer-term treasuries rose on Monday (yields lower) after three Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative.

Stocks benefiting from the economic reopening gained.

Shares of American Airlines and United Airlines traded higher. Norwegian Cruise Line jumped 4.7% after the cruise line operator announced plans to return cruising in the U. S. this summer.

Among Indian ADR, Tata Motors added 1.03% to $21.52, ICICI Bank added 0.79% to $17.78, Dr Reddys Labs was up 0.35% to $72.59, Vedanta added 2.69% to $15.25, WNS Holdings added 1.18% to $74.86, and Wipro added 1.33% to $7.64. INFOSYS fell 0.27% to $18.67 and HDFC Bank fell 1.2% to $75.52.

