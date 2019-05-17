Japan Market gains on solid U.S. data, yen's softer tone

share market closed higher on Friday, 17 May 2019, as a risk-on mood returned on tracking positive close of Wall Street overnight after solid U. S. economic data and comparatively weak yen against the U.

S. dollar. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 187.11 points, or 0.9%, at 21,250.09, while the broader index of all First Section issues on the grew 16.70 points, or 1.09%, lower at 1,554.25. .

Total 30 issues of 33 subsectors of the inclined, with shares in Oil & Coal Products, Information & Communication, Mining, Services, Marine Transportation, and Glass & Ceramics Products issues being notable gainers. .

Shares of semiconductor-related were higher, with trading up 1.6% at 2,929 yen, and up 2.7% at 16,585 yen. .

surged 7.9% to 5,791 yen after the firm and its US video game rival announced an alliance to improve their platforms for streaming entertainment from the Sony's domestic rival was up 1.81% at 37,550 yen. .

CURRENCY NEWS: The was little changed against the dollar on Friday. The dollar fetched 109.88 yen in Asian trade, against 109.85 yen in late Thursday. .

