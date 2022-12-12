Japan Nikkei ends lower with eyes on US Fed move

Japan share market finished session lower on Monday, 12 December 2022, as risk sentiments turned downbeat on following a choppy day of trading on Wall Street on Friday after hotter-than-expected inflation data renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively counter inflation. However, market losses capped on yen depreciation around the 137-yen line against greenback.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 58.68 points, or 0.21%, to 27,842.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.23 points, or 0.22%, to 1,957.33.

Total 20 of 33 TSE sectors closed lower, with Iron & Steel issue was worst performer, falling 1.26%, followed by Nonferrous Metals (down 0.81%), Wholesale Trade (down 0.7%), Textiles & Apparels (down 0.6%), and Metal Products (down 0.61%) sectors, while Marine Transportation issue outperformed with gain of 1.35%.

Tech stocks declined on tracking fall in US peers. Chip-manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1% to 45,250 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest declined 0.7% to 9,810 yen.

Shares of export-oriented companies rose as a softer yen improved companies' profits that have been earned overseas when repatriated.

Among export-related issues, Toyota Motor rose 0.5% to 1,963 yen, and Honda Motor inched up 0.1% to 3,261 yen.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan producer prices were up 9.3% on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday, up from 9.1% in October. On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6% - unchanged from the previous month. Export prices fell 0.1% on month and added 1.1% on year, the bank said, while import prices dropped 2.5% on month and jumped 8.6% on year.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 136.87 against US dollar in Asian trade after trading in range between 136.51-137.12.

Wall Street closed lower on last Friday, after U. S. producer price data suggested inflation could prove more persistent than previously thought, ahead of a consumer price report on Tuesday and the Fed policy decision the following day.

