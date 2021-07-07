Japan Nikkei falls 1%

Japan stock market finished session lower on Wednesday, 07 July 2021, with every industry category lost ground except for precision instrument issues, as investors sentiments spooked by the recent acceleration in the new wave of coronavirus cases, particularly in Olympic city Tokyo
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was down 276.26 points, or 0.96%, to 28,366.95. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 16.82 points, or 0.86%, to 1,937.68.
Trading volume turnover in the 1st section increased to 1,066 million shares from 794 million shares in previous session. Trading value turnover increased to 2,293.89 billion yen from 1,690.96 billion yen in previous session.
Total 32 of 33 sectors sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended lower, with worst performers were Mining (down 3.5%), Oil & Coal Products (down 2.3%), Insurance (down 2.1%), Iron & Steel (down 2%), Banks (down 2%),Securities & Commodities Futures (down 1.9%), and Nonferrous Metals (down 1.8%) issues.
Chip-related shares were lower amid stronger yen against greenback, with Tokyo Electron slipping 0.4%, Advantest falling 0.82% and Shin-Etsu Chemical dropping 3.27%. Toyota Motor fell 0.6% to 9,734 yen and Sony Group declined 1% to 11,125 yen.
Bank shares fell, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group falling 2%, Mizuho Financial Group losing 1.9% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group falling 1.8%.
Energy-related stocks dropped on the back of crude oil futures following a standoff over production levels among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers.
Inpex slipped 3.7% to 825 yen and Cosmo Energy Holdings lost 2.2% to 2,585 yen.
Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 0.6% as Didi Global, which it backs, fell as much as 25% in early U. S. trading on Tuesday after Chinese regulators ordered Didi's app be taken down.
CURRENCY NEWS: The U. S. dollar fell to the mid-110 yen range as a safe-haven asset demand resumed after the U. S. data showing slower-than-expected growth in the services sector. The Japanese yen traded at 110.69 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.8 seen against the greenback earlier this week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU