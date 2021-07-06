Australia Market ends lower

The Australian share market finished session lower on Tuesday, 06 July 2021, with the S&P/ASX200 index crossing below its 20-day moving average, amid concerned about the coronavirus infections in New South Wales and the related lockdown. However, market losses capped as the country's central bank in a policy meeting decided to pare its bond buying programme.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 declined 53.18 points, or 0.73%, to 7,261.78.
The broader All Ordinaries fell 57.64 points, or 0.76%, to 7,531.38.
Total 7 of 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining 4.8%, followed by industrials (up 4.7%) and materials (up 1.1%) sectors. Healthcare was worst performing sector, falling 4.1%, followed Information Technology (down 3.7%), utilities (down 1.9%), consumer discretionary (down 19%), consumer staples (down 1.7%), and financial (down 1.1%) sectors.
The best performing stocks in the S&P/ASX200 were Oil Search (up 4.6%), Whitehaven Coal (up 3.9%), Dexus (up 2.5%), EML Payments (up 2.3%), and IGO (up 2.1%), while the worst performing stocks were Polynovo (down 8.8%), Appen (down 6.2%), Ramelius Resources (down 5.4%), Orocobre (down 4.9%), and ARB Corp (down 4.7%).
Shares of Sydney Airport soared 34% after a group of infrastructure investors proposed A$22.26 billion bid for airport operator.
Shares of Tabcorp Holdings fell 5%, as the gambling firm said it would spin off its Lotteries & Keno business into a listed entity.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.754, above levels below $0.752 seen yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
