US Market closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday

The US stock market closed on Monday, 05 July 2021, for the Independence Day holiday.
The US major averages reached new highs on Friday, 02 July 2021, as investors reacted positively to the closely watched monthly jobs report. The Labor Department released a report showed continued re-acceleration in the pace of U.
S. job growth in the month of June. The report showed non-farm payroll employment spiked by 850,000 jobs in June after surging by an upwardly revised 583,000 jobs in May.
At close of trade on Friday, the Dow rose 152.82 points or 0.4% to 34,786.35, the Nasdaq advanced 116.95 points or 0.8% to 14,639.33 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.40 points or 0.8% to 4,352.34. For the week, the Nasdaq spiked by 2%, the S&P 500 surged up by 1.7% and the Dow jumped by 1.1%.
