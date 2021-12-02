Japan Nikkei falls on COVID-19 variant fears

Japan share market finished session down on Thursday, 02 December 2021, on following weak lead from Wall Street overnight and worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after Japan reported its second case of the new strain Wednesday.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 182.25 points, or 0.65%, to 27,753.37.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined by 10.37 points, or 0.54%, to 1,926.37.

Total 21 of 33 Topix industry groups ended down, with bottom performing issues were Mining (down 2.3%), Air Transportation (down 2.1%), Precision Instruments (down 1.8%), and Land Transportation (down 1.7%) issues, while top performing issues included Marine Transportation (up 6.5%), Electric Power & Gas (up 1.5%), Rubber Products (up 1.4%), Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services (up 1.4%),and Other Products (up 1%) issues.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 113.25 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 113.4 seen against the greenback earlier this week.

