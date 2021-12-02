Japan Nikkei falls on COVID-19 variant fears

Japan share market finished session down on Thursday, 02 December 2021, on following weak lead from Wall Street overnight and worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after Japan reported its second case of the new strain Wednesday.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 182.25 points, or 0.65%, to 27,753.37.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined by 10.37 points, or 0.54%, to 1,926.37.
Total 21 of 33 Topix industry groups ended down, with bottom performing issues were Mining (down 2.3%), Air Transportation (down 2.1%), Precision Instruments (down 1.8%), and Land Transportation (down 1.7%) issues, while top performing issues included Marine Transportation (up 6.5%), Electric Power & Gas (up 1.5%), Rubber Products (up 1.4%), Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services (up 1.4%),and Other Products (up 1%) issues.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 113.25 per dollar, still stronger than levels above 113.4 seen against the greenback earlier this week.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU