Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking

Headline indices of the share market closed marginally lower after wiping out early gains on Thursday, 14 March 2019, as investors elected to book profit after reported a mixed bag of data that renewed concerns about the global economy. Total 22 subsectors of the 33 subsectors of the declined, with shares in Chemicals, Textiles & Apparels, Marine Transportation, Glass & Ceramics Products, Air Transportation, and Electric Appliances issues being notable losers, whereas shares in Oil & Coal Products, Pulp & Paper, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Securities & Commodities Futures issues were notable losers.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 3.32 points, or 0.02%, at 21,287.02. The broader index of all First Section issues on the dropped 3.78 points, or 0.24%, at 1,588.29.

Shares of cyclical were lower, with Corp tumbling 2.9%, Corp and Corp both sliding 1.5%.

Shares of shipping firms also fell, with down 3.1% and off 0.6%.

Corp jumped 1.3% on reports that the company and are in talks to invest $1 billion or more in the self-driving vehicle unit of Uber Technologies Inc's.

Semiconductor Inc tumbled 11% after the company cut its net profit forecast to 350 million yen from 640 million yen due to weak orders for

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)