Hong Kong: Market surges 1.46%

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed higher on Tuesday, 12 March 2019, as risk appetite buying underpinned on following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight after an unexpected uptick in U. S. in January. Sentiment was also bolstered after British won legally binding assurances from the in an updated Brexit deal, just ahead of a vote in the Sentiments boosted further on US- trade optimism after reports suggested that Chinese held a telephone call with and U. S.

Trade on key issues in their trade talks. Turnover increased slightly to HK$109 billion from HK$102.8 billion on Monday. At closing bell, the advanced 417.57 points or 1.46% to 28,920.87. The Enterprises Index added 189.23 points or 1.68% to 11,466.14.

Blue chips rose across the board. (00700) rose 1.8% to HK$361. (00005) nudged up 0.6% to HK$64.85. HKEX (00388) added 3.1% to HK$277.4 after the bourse said it plans to launch A-share index futures. AIA (01299) put on 1.8% to HK$78.15. Mengniu Dairy (02319) bucked the uptrend, falling 1% to HK$24.7, turning the worst blue-chip loser.

carriers were higher after the central government laid out its future IT development plans. (00788) was unchanged at HK$1.86. (00941) gained 2% to HK$84.6. (00728) rose 1.2% to HK$4.23. (00762) jumped 3.7% to HK$9.71.

