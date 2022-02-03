Japan Nikkei falls on profit taking

Japan share market finished session lower on Thursday, 03 February 2022, as investors locked in gains following the market's four-day rally through the previous day, some lingering concerns about global growth and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 292.29 points, or 1.06%, to 27,241.31. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 16.64 points, or 0.86%, to 1,919.92.
Among blue-chips, Tokyo Electron, Screen Holdings and Advantest gave up 2-4%. Heavyweight Fast Retailing, the operator of the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, tumbled 3.7% after reporting a decrease in its domestic sales in January.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar narrowed early losses to move around 114.60 yen in Tokyo trading Thursday, backed by position-adjusting buying.
At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 114.58-58 yen, down moderately from 114.62-63 yen at the same time Wednesday.
COMMODITY NEWS: Crude oil prices slipped during Asian trade on Thursday, as OPEC and its non-OPEC allies agreed to green-light an increase in crude output to 400,000 barrels a day for March as oil prices trade near record levels in part due to geopolitical tensions. U. S. crude futures fell 0.5% to $87.83 per barrel. Brent crude futures declined 0.4% to $89.14 per barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU