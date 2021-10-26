Japan Nikkei rebounds 1.77%

Japan stock market finished session higher on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, as risk sentiments encouraged on tracking positive lead from Wall Street overnight and advances in other Asian markets today. Meanwhile, depreciation of the yen toward the 114 line against the U. S. dollar supported export-related shares.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average surged 505.60 points, or 1.77%, to 29,106.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced 22.98 points, or 1.15%, to 2,018.40. Trading volume turnover on the main section stood at 1.14 billion shares worth 2.57 trillion yen.

Total 32 of 33 industry groups of the Topix ended up, with best performing issues were Marine Transportation (up 3%), Iron & Steel (2.9%), Information & Communication (up 2.1%), Nonferrous Metals up 1.7%), and Pharmaceutical (up 1.6%), while worst performing sector was Banks (down 0.3%).

Shares of exporters jumped on the weaker yen, with automakers Suzuki Motor gaining 1.9% and Nissan Motor up 1.5%.

Shares of shipping companies advanced, led by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha with gains of 5.4% after reported pretax profit for the April to September period expanded around 23 times from a year earlier. Other marine transportation issues were pulled up by the report, with Mitsui O.

S. K. Lines gaining 2.2% and Nippon Yusen rising 2.9%.

Shares of bridal-related issues after Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, married her boyfriend Kei Komuro on Tuesday. IBJ, which operates marriage consultation services, rose 1.5%, wedding ceremony management firm Escrit jumped 3.9%, and baby goods maker Pigeon climbed 3.5%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen depreciated to lower 114 level against greenback on Tuesday. The yen depreciated to 114.05-09 against greenback, from 113.63-63 on Monday. The euro was at 132.26-27 yen, down from 132.46-51 yen.

