Japan Nikkei rises on yen depreciation

Japan share market finished session modestly higher on Monday, 06 February 2023, with shares in export related companies being notable gainers on the back of yen's depreciation to mid-132 against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index advanced 184.19 points, or 0.67%, to finish at 27,6935. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed up 16.66 points, or 0.91%, to 1,847.44.

CURRENCY NEWS: Yen depreciated to mid-132 against the dollar on expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its extremely accommodative monetary policy after reports that Bank of Japan's Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya was approached by the government for the role of next Bank of Japan Governor to succeed outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. The dollar stood at around 132.03 yen in late Tokyo trading Monday, up from 131.17 last Friday.

