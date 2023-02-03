JUST IN
China Stocks fall on profit taking
Hong Kong Market ends lower

Hong Kong share market finished lower for second straight session on Friday, 03 February 2023, as investors scaled back their holdings amid concerns about short-term earnings and valuations

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 297.89 points, or 1.36%, to 21,660.47. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 118.77 points, or 1.58%, to 7,387.02.

The Hang Seng Index had risen nearly 50% in the current rally from a bottom in late October, boosting the city's market capitalisation by US$1.5 trillion in the process.

Mainland funds sold more than HK$604 million (US$77 million) worth of Hong Kong-listed stocks as of midday on Friday, taking their net selling this week to HK$17.5 billion, according to Stock Connect data.

Among blue chips, Alibaba Group lost 3% to HK$105.70, while JD.com slumped 2.6% to HK$233.20 and Meituan declined 2.4% to HK$172.40.

HSBC sank 3.5% to HK$55.65, while Macau casino operator Sands China fell 1.5% to HK$28.70. Developer Country Garden lost 3.1% to HK$2.82.

BYD dropped 2.9% to HK$254.40 after Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in the electric carmaker again.

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 18:08 IST

