Japan Stocks end mixed

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showed that Japanese manufacturing growth slipped to a seasonally adjusted 52.7 in June from a final 53.3 in May, marking the slowest expansion since February, as new orders shrank for the first time in nine months due to the deepening pressure on already disrupted supply chains.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined by 96.76 points, or 0.37%, to 26,149.55. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 3.55 points, or 0.19%, to 1,852.65.
The top performing stocks on the Nikkei performers were travel firm Tokyu Corp, up 3.1%, Sumitomo Pharma Co, up 3%, and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, up 2.5%.
The worst performing stock on the Nikkei was Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, losing 5.5%.
Toshiba jumped 3.5% following reports that bidders are considering offering up to 7,000 yen per share to take the troubled conglomerate private.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen appreciated around lower 124 range against greenback on fears over possible U. S. economic recession and currency intervention. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at 135.37-37 yen, down from 136.23-24 yen at the same time Wednesday.
