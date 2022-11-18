Japan Stocks end mixed in choppy trade

Stocks rose in early trade after the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed the need to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy to support the economy.
At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index declined 30.80 points, or 0.11%, to 27,899.77. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.75 points, or 0.04%, to 1,967.03.
Total 19 of 33 TSE sectors closed up, with Insurance (up 1.7%), Pharmaceutical (up 1.3%), Electric Power & Gas (up 1.2%), and Textiles & Apparels (up 1.1%) issues being notable gainers.
Shares of aviation companies closed down.
Japan Airlines shed 0.9%, while ANA Holdings dipped 0.6%.
Export related shares after the yen weakened against the U. S. dollar which bloats their overseas profits when repatriated. Suzuki Motor rose 2.2% and Honda Motor advanced 1%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The core consumer price index for Japan rose 3.6% in October on an annualized basis. The index, which excludes fresh food but includes fuel costs, rose 3% in September compared with the same period a year ago. The latest data marks the seventh consecutive month that the nation has seen inflation levels above the Bank of Japan's target of 2%.
