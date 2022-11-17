Singapore Market gains 0.6%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 19.87 points or 0.61% to 3,286.04 after trading between 3,263.68 and 3,298.10. Volume was 1.37 billion shares worth S$1.25 billion. There were 274 gainers and 273 decliners.
Sembcorp was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 5.2% to S$3.05.
At the bottom of the table was JMH, which fell 2.6% to US$47.18.
The trio of local banks ended in the black. DBS added 1.5% to S$35.61, OCBC Bank rose 0.4% to S$12.47. UOB rose 1.1% to S$30.16.
Realty stocks were up, with Lendlease rose 0.7% to S$0.715, Suntec added 1.5% to S$1.39, and CapLand Ascendas grew 0.7% to S$2.77.
