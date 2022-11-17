JUST IN
Sensex drops 230 pts, Nifty ends below 18,350 on negative global cues
Singapore Market gains 0.6%

The Singapore stock market finished session higher on Thursday, 17 November 2022, on the back of gains in banks and realty stocks.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 19.87 points or 0.61% to 3,286.04 after trading between 3,263.68 and 3,298.10. Volume was 1.37 billion shares worth S$1.25 billion. There were 274 gainers and 273 decliners.

Sembcorp was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 5.2% to S$3.05.

At the bottom of the table was JMH, which fell 2.6% to US$47.18.

The trio of local banks ended in the black. DBS added 1.5% to S$35.61, OCBC Bank rose 0.4% to S$12.47. UOB rose 1.1% to S$30.16.

Realty stocks were up, with Lendlease rose 0.7% to S$0.715, Suntec added 1.5% to S$1.39, and CapLand Ascendas grew 0.7% to S$2.77.

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 17:14 IST

