Singapore Market gains 0.6%

The Singapore stock market finished session higher on Thursday, 17 November 2022, on the back of gains in banks and realty stocks.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 19.87 points or 0.61% to 3,286.04 after trading between 3,263.68 and 3,298.10. Volume was 1.37 billion shares worth S$1.25 billion. There were 274 gainers and 273 decliners.

Sembcorp was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 5.2% to S$3.05.

At the bottom of the table was JMH, which fell 2.6% to US$47.18.

The trio of local banks ended in the black. DBS added 1.5% to S$35.61, OCBC Bank rose 0.4% to S$12.47. UOB rose 1.1% to S$30.16.

Realty stocks were up, with Lendlease rose 0.7% to S$0.715, Suntec added 1.5% to S$1.39, and CapLand Ascendas grew 0.7% to S$2.77.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)