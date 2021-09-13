Japan Stocks extend gains on hopes for stimulus

Japan stock market finished session higher on Monday, 13 September 2021, as continued optimism of new fiscal stimulus ahead of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's September 29 vote for a new leader and the likely next prime minister. However, market gains were limited by Toyota's announcement Friday it would cut its global production outlook, triggering selling in some car and parts makers.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 65.53 points, or 0.22%, to 30,447.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 6.06 points, or 0.29%, to 2,097.71.

Trading volume on the main section decreased to 1,135 million shares worth 2.85 billion yen from yesterday's 1,486 million shares worth 3.93 billion yen.

Total 26 of 33 industry groups advanced on the Topix, with top performing sectors were Iron & Steel (up 1.6%), Oil & Coal Products (up 1.5%), Banks (up 2.1%), Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services (up 1%), Insurance (up 1%), and Mining (up 0.9%) sectors, while worst performing sectors included Transportation Equipment (down 1.4%), Securities & Commodities Futures (down 0.7%), and Air Transportation (down 0.6%) issues.

Tokyo market opened lower and moved in negative territory for most of the day as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei closed Friday at its highest level since Feb. 16. But, later steadily hovered around 30,300 on bargain-hunting, amid hopes that the successor to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would compile a fresh economic relief package to win popularity after Suga said earlier this month he will not run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential race.

Shares of Chip makers were higher with Tokyo Electron gaining 1.5% and Advantest jumping 2%.

Shares of automakers were lower on fears about supply issues, with Toyota Motor led losses, down 1.6%, after the auto giant announcement last Friday to cut output by 70,000 units in September and 330,000 in October.

Honda Motor fell 1.3%, Mitsubishi Motors declined 1%, and Nissan Motor sagged 1.1%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar strengthened to lower 110 yen level in Tokyo trading on Monday following rises in U. S. interest rates. The dollar stood at 110.07-08 yen, up from 109.94-94 yen on Friday. The euro was at 129.74-75 yen, up from 130.19-20 yen.

