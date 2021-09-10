Australia Market rebounds 0.5%

The Australian share market finished session higher on Friday, 10 September 2021, as investors chased for bargain hunting on recently battered stocks, with shares in materials and energy players being notable gainers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 advanced 37.10 points, or 0.5%, to 7,406.63. The broader All Ordinaries added 47.34 points, or 0.62%, to 7,706.20.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NICKEL MINES and ALUMINA , up 8.54% and 6.34% respectively, while the bottom performing stocks were POLYNOVO and OMNI BRIDGEWAY, down 5.7% and 5.3% respectively.
Improvements were across the majority of sectors with materials the standout performer.
While big names BHP Group (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) experienced muted gains, Fortescue Metals (FMG) lifted 2.6% and smaller miners like South32 (S32) jumped 5.9%. Alumina (AWC) ended 6.3% higher.
Shares of energy companies rallied after Oil Search and Santos confirmed the terms of a planned $21 billion merger, which would propel the newly formed company into the top 20 largest oil and gas producers globally. Oil Search rose 2.2%, while Santos added 0.5%.
CURRENCY NEWS: The Aussie dollar remains fairly steady against the greenback and buys 73.77 US cents.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU