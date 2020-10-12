Japan Stocks fall on profit booking

Japan share market finished session lower on Monday, 12 October 2020, as the yen's rise against the U. S. dollar dented sentiment and triggered profit-taking, with investors closely watching the US presidential election campaigns.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 61 points, or 0.26%, to 23,558.69.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 4.03 points, or 0.24%, to 1,643.35.

Total 21 issues of the 33 industry category of Topix index ended into red territory, with Rubber Products, Warehousing & Harbor Transportation Services, Marine Transportation, Glass & Ceramics Products, Transportation Equipment, Pulp & Paper, and Nonferrous Metals issues being notable losers, while Air Transportation, Fishery, Agriculture & Forestry, Information & Communication, Real Estate, and Services issues were notable gainers.

The major exporters were lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and Sony fell more than 1% each, while Panasonic was down almost 1%. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron was up 0.1%, while Advantest added 0.4%.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 105.56 per dollar after strengthening from levels above 105.9 against the greenback last week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)